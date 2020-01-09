Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Son Announce Passing of Anita Pelias Georges

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Son announced that the matriarch of the Georges family, Anita Pelias Georges, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4. Mrs. Georges is the mother of John Georges, owner of Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Son.

The company extends its sympathies to John and Dathel Georges and their family and said the following:

“Mrs. Georges was of Greek decent and was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Mrs. Georges was an elegant, refined and stylish lady who was loved by everyone who met her.

“She surrounded herself with fun people and was the most fun to be around. She had a contagious smile and was a friend to many. She always opened her home to guests on Sundays after church for her famous lamb dinners. Mrs. Georges had a little twinkle in her eye and will always be remembered by her joie de vivre!”

