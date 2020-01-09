QuickChek Raises $110,000 Through Check-Out Hunger Campaign

The chain has raised $761,000 in the six years it has been a Check-Out Hunger campaign partner to benefit local families in need.

QuickChek announced that it raised $110,000 as a participating partner of the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign to help local families this holiday season.

The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based chain is a campaign partner of the annual fundraiser that takes place every autumn at most major supermarkets and convenience stores throughout the region, benefiting more than 40 Feeding America food banks and affiliates from New England to Florida.

Shoppers at each of QuickChek’s 160 stores throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island helped fight hunger in their local community by donating $1, $3 or $5 coupons at store check-out counters during a six-week period that ran through Dec.14.

The family-owned company has now raised $761,000 during the six years it has been a Check-Out Hunger campaign partner. All of the money raised benefits those in need within the counties in which QuickChek operates store locations.

“Our partnership with the area community food banks allows us to help our neighbors in need and support our local communities, throughout the year, and in their time of need during the holidays,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

Nearly 900,000 people in New Jersey face hunger, including one in seven children.

When customers donate to the Feeding America national organization, every $1 helps provide nine meals through the Feeding America network, which works with manufacturers and retailers across the country to secure safe, healthy food that would otherwise go to waste. Those donations are provided to food banks across our area, which help distribute them to people in need.

QuickChek team members from senior executives to support center staff and store team members also aid thousands of area families and individuals in need throughout the year by volunteering to box and sort food donations at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley Food Bank and Long Island Cares.

The privately-held company also raised $45,000 for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey as more than 240 golfers participated in QuickChek’s annual golf fundraising outing this past summer.