Wawa Reaches Coffee Sustainability Goal

The chain is also launching two new sustainably sourced Wawa Reserve coffees as well as a new red cup with cheerful messages.

Wawa announced that it has reached its goal of offering 100% sustainably sourced coffee through its partnership with certified coffee growers.

All Wawa regular brews and espresso-based beverages are now 100% sustainably sourced and all Wawa everyday brews now proudly bear the Rainforest Alliance seal.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization working to develop and promote farming standards that protect the environment and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities. These standards help to ensure farm workers have safe working conditions, housing, and access to medical care and schools for their children. Through achieving Rainforest Alliance certification, farms work to protect ecosystems, including wildlife habitat, water and soil.

Wawa Reserve Origin limited-time offer (LTO) brews will be sustainably sourced through either Rainforest Alliance or other certification. Effective Jan. 1, customers can also enjoy two new Wawa Reserve coffees:

Guatemala Santa Rosa, a Rainforest Alliance Certified, medium roast with aromas of caramelized sugar and baking spices with notes of toasted grains, fruit and a milk finish

Sumatra Mandheling, a Fair Trade and Organic coffee with rich aromas of sweet cedar and baking spices with finishing notes of dried fruit and molasses.

In addition to providing the highest quality of coffee, in more varieties than ever, Wawa is launching a vibrant new red cup with cheerful messages that embody the spirit of Wawa’s culture and commitment to serving local friends and neighbors.

“From the very beginning, keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture, and we’re proud to provide more flavors, options and solutions than ever before,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Innovation Officer. It’s all a part of our ongoing commitment to Fulfilling Lives in 2020 we anticipate serving over 235 million cups of coffee to customers across our markets — more than ever before!”

In addition, the Wawa coffee pour bar has a new look including new thermal wraps that visually show the roast intensity from Mild (Regular, Decaf, Hazelnut, French Vanilla) to Medium (100% Colombian, limited time offer Reserve Guatemala Santa Rosa) to Dark Roast (Dark Roast, Cuban Roast, limited-time offer Reserve Sumatra Mandheling).

“We are excited to offer the most varieties ever available with nine roast blends, 100% sustainable practices, and a fun, new Red cup design to provide our customers with the best experience possible,” Sherlock said.

Wawa operates more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel) in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.