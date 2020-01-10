Casey’s Highlights Dairy Partners

Casey's sources its dairy from many different farms throughout the Midwest.

Casey’s General Stores is proud to partner with Midwest Dairy and local dairy farms across the Midwest to bring its customers fresh and delicious dairy.

Did you know the vast majority of dairy farms are locally owned and operated? And that it can take as little as 48 hours to go from the farm to the dairy cooler at your local Casey’s? Pair that with the fact that fresh dairy products provide protein and nine essential nutrients, there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to local dairy and support farmers right here in the Midwest.

Casey’s sources its dairy from many different farms throughout the Midwest. Lin-Crest Farm, Heins Family Farms, Shan-Dale Holstein, and Fellwock Dairy are just a few that the chain is proud to support.

Lin-Crest Farms

Lisa Leach, along with her husband and three daughters, make up the team of Lin-Crest Farm in Kansas.

As a family, the Leaches enjoy showing their cattle and sharing their dairy farm story for the past 38 years.

Heins Family Farms

Chris and Adriane Heins represent the sixth generation of dairy farmers for Heins Family Farms in Missouri. Together Chris and Adriane are raising the seventh generation with their three young children.

The Heins family has three important goals for their dairy farm: to be animal friendly, environmentally friendly and people friendly.

Shan-Dale Holstein

The Schanbacher family’s belief that “dairy farming is a great way of life” shows in their passion for the work they do. Brian Schanbacher, his wife Kristen, and their two kids are a fifth generation Iowa farm. The farm has been in the family for 154 years, with three generations currently working on the farm, making this a true family affair. Being true stewards of the land, Shan-Dale Holstein is committed to sustainability by adding solar panels and upgrading their milking system to robotics.

Fellwock Dairy

Fellwock Dairy is owned and operated by Mark and Johna Fellwock. The dairy is located in rural Missouri. Mark is the fourth Fellwock to take the reigns of the Century Farm and the third to operate a dairy.

The high school sweethearts inherited the farm in their 20s. Currently, they milk more than 300 cows. Fellwock Dairy’s milk is made into ice cream, cheese and butter.

Casey’s operates over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.