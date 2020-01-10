Love’s Plans New Oklahoma Travel Stop

The planned location in Vian, Okla., expected to open by the end of 2020, will feature 8,000 square feet, 10-12 lanes for motor vehicle fueling and about 30 car parking spaces.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced its plans to build a Love’s Country Store in Vian, Okla.

The planned location will be on the south side of Vian, Okla., near Interstate 40 and is expected to open by the end of 2020.

The new Love’s store is expected to be around 8,000 square feet, have 10-12 lanes for motor vehicle fueling and about 30 car parking spaces. For food service, Love’s plans to include a Godfather’s Pizza and a Chester’s Chicken.

The store will be open 24 hours a day and employ an estimated 25 full-time and part-time employees.

Love’s operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.

Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.