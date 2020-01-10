LSI Industries has introduced a new, multi-setting LED lensed troffer to its OPT series of recessed luminaires. This high-efficiency product gives customers the ability to adjust the fixture’s color temperature and wattage — allowing them to customize the illumination in different areas of their facilities. While other troffers may include settings to manipulate either color temperature or wattage, LSI’s new multi-setting OPT luminaire gives customers the ability to adjust both. Customers can select up to three different options for both color temperature and wattage, giving them a total of nine different light settings from a single fixture. This gives employers significant flexibility to enhance individual work areas, increase employee safety and conserve energy. LSI’s new multi-setting LED troffers feature durable, impact resistant lenses that eliminate bright spots and create comfortable, visually-appealing spaces. They are easy to install and available in standard 2×2 and 2×4 sizes.

LSI Industries Inc.

www.lsi-industries.com