Burger King Tests Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich Featuring Impossible Sausage

Starting late January in select test markets across the U.S., BK customers can now get the same breakfast Croissan’wich sandwich they know and love with a plant-based patty.

The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted croissant, egg, cheese and a seasoned plant-based sausage from Impossible Foods. This test makes Burger King the first restaurant to test Impossible Sausage.

Participating Burger King restaurants in Savannah, Ga., Albuquerque, N.M., Montgomery, Ala., Lansing, Mich. and Springfield, Ill., will be testing the Impossible Croissan’wich.

The Impossible Croissan’wich is made with 100% butter for a soft, flaky croissant piled high with a savory sizzling patty made from plants, fluffy eggs and melted American cheese.

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes meat and dairy products from plants. Impossible Foods’ flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is available in more than 17,000 restaurants in the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

In 2019, Burger King restaurants rolled out the plant-based Impossible Whopper sandwich nationwide following a successful test in St. Louis, Mo., and six other markets across the U.S. The offering made Burger King restaurants the first coast-to-coast quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based meat from Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Whopper features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup and zesty pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. Burger King operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100% of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades.