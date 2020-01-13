Stewart’s Shops Celebrates National Milk Day

The New York-based c-store chain is sharing a behind-the-scenes look of its cow-to-cup milk process.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops is celebrating National Milk Day, Jan. 11, by sharing a behind-the-scenes look of its cow-to-cup milk process.

At Stewart’s Shops, milk is always fresh and local. Its product is sourced from 25 family farms and located within 30 miles of its plant.

Safety and quality are key. Stewart’s trucks deliver the milk to shops within 48 hours of leaving the farm.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.