Wawa Debuts Small Store Concept in Philadelphia

The under-3,000-square-foot store features a walk-up window where customers can pick up orders they’ve placed on the Wawa app.

Wawa has opened a new, smaller-store concept in Philadelphia, which it first announced in April.

The under-3,000-square-foot store doesn’t offer fuel, but does feature a walk-up window where customers can pick up orders they’ve placed ahead of time on the Wawa app.

The new store also features a “Test Nest” with environmentally friendly lids, straws, bags and stirrers, and a new “Good To Go” section, which includes a variety of hot and cold express items, including the chain’s first hot-to-go case.

The store also includes new, upscale products like those available at the flagship store, such as cold-pressed juices and a self-serve hot tea bar.

The store opened on Friday. Free t-shirts were available for the first 100 customers through the door, as well as free coffee. The opened featured an official ribbon cutting ceremony with city officials and community leaders in attendance.

The event ended with a ‘Hoagies for Heroes’ hoagie-building competition where teams from the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Fire Department faced off to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes in the traditional Wawa way.

Wawa concluded the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks on behalf of the winning and runner up teams, for $1,000 to the charities of their choice.

Wawa operates more than 880 convenience stores (over 600 offering fuel) in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.