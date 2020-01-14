BP Launches New Loyalty Program, In-App Payment

Exclusively available in the BPme app, consumers are now able to complete their fueling transaction directly through a mobile device, so they can avoid swiping a credit card or using the pin pad.

BP is rolling out its new consumer loyalty program, BPme Rewards, to participating BP and Amoco retail stations nationwide.

The app also combines all fuel rewards into a single place so it’s easy to track, receive additional savings and automatically apply rewards to purchases.

“We know our consumers are busy, so we want to make fueling up as quick and easy as possible, while continuing to provide great rewards that keep them coming back,” said Nicola Buck, BP head of marketing, “BPme Rewards delivers on both of these promises — and is a cornerstone of BP’s strategy to connect seamlessly with today’s on-the-go consumers.”

BPme app users save five cents on every gallon, each time they fill up at participating BP and Amoco stations during the first month of use. Those who spend $100 on fuel each calendar month will continue to automatically get five cents off every gallon with no gallon limitations.

In addition, new bonuses and in-app promotions will give consumers the opportunity to save even more on their fuel purchases.

BP developed BPme Rewards to replace the BP Driver Rewards program, which ended on Sept. 30.

To further maximize savings, consumers who open a new BP Visa Credit Card or BP Credit Card and enroll in BPme Rewards will save 30 cents per gallon on every gallon purchased at participating BP and Amoco stations during the first 30 days from their account open date.

BP is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries. BP has a larger economic footprint in the U.S. than in any other nation, and it has invested more than $120 billion here since 2005. BP employs about 14,000 people across the U.S. and supports more than 200,000 additional jobs through all its business activities.