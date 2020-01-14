Chickpea Tortilla Chips

HIPPEAS has launched HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips. HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious. With three grams of protein and three grams of fiber per one-ounce serving, these chickpea chips pack a punch of plant power. HIPPEAS, known for its bright yellow bag, and delicious chickpea-based snacks, will introduce HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips in the following three flavors, which can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar.

