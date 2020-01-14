McDonald’s Expands Beyond Meat Test

McDonald’s will test the “P.L.T.” sandwich — plant, lettuce and tomato, featuring Beyond Meat patties — at 52 southwestern Ontario, Canada, locations for 12 weeks.

Fifty-two McDonald’s locations in southwestern Ontario, Canada, will now serve the plant-based menu item for 12 weeks.

“As we expand the test, we’re continuing to listen to our guests across southwestern Ontario and assess the appetite for a plant-based alternative within the McDonald’s menu,” Michaela Charette, head of consumer insights at McDonald’s Canada, said in a statement.

The test will include 27 new locations, and three restaurants in the original trial will remove the P.L.T. from their menus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The companies announced in September that the chain would sell the sandwiches in 28 stores in Ontario, Canada, in a test run. McDonald’s also sells an imitation meat burger with a product from Nestle in Germany.

Beyond Meat has rapidly spread across the restaurant industry in recent years and now has products in more than 7,000 Dunkin’ stores nationwide, as well as at chains including Del Taco, Carl’s Jr. and Denny’s.

Meanwhile, Impossible Foods offers a hamburger at Burger King, and this week it announced that an Impossible Croissan’wich, a sandwich with the new Impossible Sausage, would launch in five test markets at the end of the month.