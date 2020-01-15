C-Store Customers Celebrated New Year’s Eve With Wine

Paytronix saw a significant spike in alcohol sales overall, but wine represented a nearly 400% in revenue over a comparable day.

As the clock ticked down on 2019, Paytronix found that people turned to their c-stores for alcohol to fuel the night.

By examining a sampling of sales at 100 c-stores across the Midwest, Paytronix saw a significant spike in alcohol sales overall, but wine represented a nearly 400% in revenue over a comparable day. Beer and liquor did well, with a 200% increase.

Most other purchases stayed relatively in line with normal levels; Paytronix is not seeing any immediate change in spending that would indicate that people are sticking to their New Year’s resolutions.

But with all that wine they’re buying on New Year’s, you’d expect a run on coffee the next morning. Alas, it didn’t happen.

It turns out that most people seem to be sleeping in and skipping their morning c-store run. You can see in the graph that traffic just disappears for the morning, then gets back to normal levels later in the day.