Nitro Cold-Brew Coffee

Califia Farms announced the launch of its products into participating 7-Eleven stores in four regions as a result of increased consumer demand for dairy-free options. Approximately 3,200 retail locations will have the option to carry an assortment of Califia products, including new Nitro Cold Brew Coffees with Almondmilk — Mocha and Latte — in trendy 10.5-ounce twist-top aluminum bottles. The Nitro Cold Brew Coffees are made from carefully curated and expertly brewed 100% Direct Trade Arabica Beans, with a jolt of nitrogen that brings out the natural sweetness of the coffee in a silky microfoam. Made with a splash of almond milk and macadamia milk, the Latte flavor has a smooth sweetness, while the Mocha flavor adds an extra-rich hint of cocoa and goes down like a (non-dairy) milkshake. Both come in easily resealable bottles and are soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, non-GMO, kosher and vegan.

Califia Farms

www.califiafarms.com