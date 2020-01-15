Pilot Flying J Partners With CVS Health

The companies are testing a concept to provide convenient access to quality, low-cost wellness products in kiosks at 50 travel center locations across the U.S.

Pilot Flying J is partnering with CVS Health on a new test concept to provide convenient access to quality, low-cost wellness products in kiosks at 50 travel center locations across the U.S.

As part of Pilot Flying J’s commitment to make life on the road easier for professional drivers, the wellness kiosks help drivers manage health conditions with convenient on-the-go access to CVS Health’s affordable offerings.

The products include CVS Health over-the-counter medications, vitamins, personal care products, hand and ankle braces, muscle relief cream, sleep aids, smoking cessation, blood pressure monitoring and diabetic supplies.

Launching late last year, this test comes as both companies continue their commitment to offering much-needed health products to the trucking community.

Employing fleets of their own, both companies recognize the importance of convenient access to medical care and wellness products while on the road.

Below is a list of the Pilot and Flying J locations by store number that now offer the CVS Health Kiosk:

7971, Conover, N.C.

7937, Mcleansville, N.C.

6996, Warsaw, N.C.

6990, Kenley, N.C.

683, Kenley, N.C.

6955, Haw River, N.C.

682, Graham, N.C.

4562, Kingsland, Ga.

4561, Valdosta, Ga.

4559, Villa Rica, Ga.

4558, Calhoun, Ga.

4557, Carnesville, Ga.

416, Cordele, Ga.

415, Rising Fawn, Ga.

4584, Latta, S.C.

4581, Bishopville, S.C.

4580, Prosperity, S.C.

4576, St. George, S.C.

4569, Hardeeville, S.C.

4568, Graniteville, S.C.

4599, Monteagle, Tenn.

4598, Niota, Tenn.

4597, Gordonsville, Tenn.

4596, White Pine, Tenn.

645, Pontoon Beach, Ill.

643, Effingham, Ill.

476, Woodhull, Ill.

171, Oakwood, Ill.

731, Spiceland, Ind.

721, Indianapolis, Ind.

653, Hebron, Ind.

304, New Haven, Ind.

699, Millersport, Ohio

698, Jeffersonville, Ohio

697, Hubbard, Ohio

1140, Rhome, Texas

234, Huntsville, Texas

689, Albuquerque, N.M.

305, Jamestown, N.M.

671, Matthews, Mo.

208, Pacific, Mo.

1005, Fernley, Nev.

913, Altoona, Ia.

903, Salina, Kan.

895, Woodhaven, Mich.

876, Ruther Glen, Va.

875, Elkton, Md.

688, Carneys Point, N.J.

687, North Platte, Neb.

474, Sutton, W.Va.