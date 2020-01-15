TravelCenters of America Opens New TA Express in Kilgore, Texas

Among its amenities, the new site will feature 16 Exxon gasoline fueling lanes, 85 truck parking and 65 auto parking spaces, and various dining options.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has opened a new TA Express in Kilgore, Texas through a franchise agreement with Gateway of Kilgore Inc.

The site, formerly Gateway Travel Plaza, is located on Interstate 20, exit 587, at 4403 Highway 42 North.

In preparation for the TA Express conversion, the Gateway Travel Plaza team added 50 truck parking spaces, seven showers and two diesel fueling lanes. Total amenities include:

Six diesel fueling positions with DEF on four lanes

16 Exxon gasoline fueling lanes

85 truck parking and 65 auto parking spaces

10 private showers

Laundry room

Travel store

Dining options: Denny’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins, on-site deli

“With the highest concentration of truck traffic in the nation, Texas is a state where drivers could benefit from our offerings,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TA. “The addition of 50 truck parking spaces is an example of the Gateway of Kilgore team’s commitment to its loyal customer base. We’re proud they chose to align with us and make us part of their honorable local reputation.”

“We’ve spent many years working hard to build a network of businesses that our customers can trust and rely on,” said Brian Hatchett of Gateway of Kilgore. “Joining TravelCenters of America means we can continue our growth and we’ve shown in this conversion just how working together can provide a better experience for drivers.”

TA Express branded locations have proven to be a successful way of bringing TA’s services to more drivers on the road. The Kilgore location is the first TA Express to open this year and TA plans to open four additional TA Express locations around the country in the first quarter of 2020.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public.

TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.