White Chocolate Bar

The SNICKERS Brand reintroduced a favorite twist on their iconic chocolate bar with SNICKERS White. SNICKERS White features the same delicious ingredients of the beloved bar — including the same peanuts, nougat and caramel — but fully covered in rich, white chocolate. The variety, previously only sold for a limited time, returns to shelves as a permanent addition to the SNICKERS portfolio. SNICKERS White is rolling out nationwide in Single (1.41 ounces) and Share (2.84 ounces) sizes. The new product joins other Mars Wrigley brands embracing the popular white chocolate trend, including M&M’S White Chocolate, M&M’S White Chocolate Peanut and TWIX White Chocolate.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com