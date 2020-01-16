Love’s to Open Up to 40 New Stores in 2020

The announcement follows a banner year in which Love’s opened its 500th store and raised a record $3.75 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during its annual campaign.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores plans to open up to 40 stores and add about 3,000 parking spots and 2,500 jobs in 2020.

“We enter 2020 with lots of momentum that we’ll continue through customer-experience enhancements, product offerings and the best value on the road,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “We’ll open stores from coast to coast, continue to provide products and services that our customers depend upon and enhance our reputation as the company known for Highway Hospitality.”

Below are some expected 2020 highlights:

Open about 40 Love’s Travel Stops, which means the addition of about 40 Love’s Truck Care Centers and Speedcos to surpass a total of 400 locations of the nation’s largest oil change and preventative maintenance network.

Open a sixth tire retread plant and distribution center in Milan, Tenn., in the first half of the year. Love’s retread warranty combines quality and safety by covering retreads, casings and any repairs for the full life of the retread. This is the most extensive warranty available in the industry and is redeemable at any Love’s Truck Care and Speedco location.

Continue to enhance the Love’s Connect mobile app with new features.

Unveil a mobile app for Love’s Financial so customers can better manage cash flow and cover expenses like fuel, maintenance and payroll without creating debt for their business.

Continue to expand fresh food offerings and Love’s-branded items.

Trillium, a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, specializing in fuel supply, design, installation and operation for innovative energy solutions, will open new compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), solar and hydrogen stations and add infrastructure throughout the U.S.

“We’ve listened to our customers to build a business that caters to what customers need beyond fuel, including factoring, maintenance and fresh food options,” Wharton said. “We’ll continue listening so we can grow that mindset into the future.”

Love’s operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.