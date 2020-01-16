Pak-A-Sak Launches Loyalty Program

Pak-A-Sak’s 23 stores are now offering a single app that combines rewards with Pak Pay through its new loyalty program on ZipLine’s platform.

Pak-A-Sak has launched Pak Perks, a new loyalty program integrated with payment on ZipLine’s platform.

Pak-A-Sak’s 23 stores are now offering a single app that combines rewards with Pak Pay.

Pak Perks includes ‘surprise & delight offers,’ coffee and fountain clubs, and fuel discounts. Guests can ‘Stack their Discounts’ by using other incentives such as a Car Wash rollback, Pak Pay Daily for a fuel rollback, and Pak Pay Tuesday for an additional fuel discount.

ZipLine’s Consumer Engagement team provided brand strategy that included naming and logo design, point-of-purchase strategy and design, and employee training. The team also provided campaign tactics such as social and email marketing. ZipLine’s in-house creative services team designed and produced all campaign materials.

“We’re excited to expand our long-time partnership with ZipLine and give our guests more meaningful ways to save and build rewards,” said Tanner McKee, CTO at Pak-A-Sak. “Leveraging the existing ZipLine payment product, we can now provide a unified loyalty experience across various offerings. Customer relationships are crucial to our brand and will be strengthened with each Pak Perks transaction.”

Pak-A-Sak is an Amarillo-based, a family owned company with 23 convenience stores throughout the Texas panhandle. In its search to provide customers with a warm and pleasant shopping experience, the company continues to develop new store designs and concepts that will appeals to shoppers of all ages. Likewise, Pak-A-Sak benefits from the ongoing support of more than 300 talented associates who pride themselves on superior service to the customers and each other.