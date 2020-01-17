7-Eleven Acquires More Than 100 Independently Operated 7-Eleven Stores in Oklahoma

All of the stores being acquired are located in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area, bringing the total number of 7‑Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada to more than 9,700.

7‑Eleven Inc. announced that it has entered in an agreement to acquire “7‑Eleven Stores” of central Oklahoma, which includes more than 100 7‑Eleven-branded locations that have been operating independently for 67 years.

The transaction is anticipated to close in 60-90 days, subject to standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

All of the stores being acquired are located in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area, bringing the total number of 7‑Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada to more than 9,700.

“Oklahoma has a growing economy, and this acquisition provides a great opportunity for us to expand regionally,” said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto.

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., the parent company of 7‑Eleven Inc., operates almost 70,000 stores in 17 countries globally.