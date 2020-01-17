Bold-Flavored Jello Packs

Snack Pack, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., is embarking on its first-ever co-branded partnership, teaming with Fanta. With the arrival of new Snack Pack Fanta Gels, consumers can enjoy these two beloved tastes together in three bold fruit flavors — orange, grape and pineapple. Each has been developed with a taste profile that mirrors Fanta soft drinks. Fanta is a product of The Coca-Cola Co. With mouth-watering orange, juicy grape and tangy pineapple among its roster, Fanta’s variety of flavors gives consumers several reasons to “Wanta Fanta.” The partnership with Snack Pack is the brand’s first co-branded partnership. Members of the Snack Pack and Fanta teams worked closely together, testing several recipes to develop a unique product that delivers authentic Fanta taste. Each of the three flavors will be available in six-packs of 3.25-ounce cups and will retail for $2.79.

