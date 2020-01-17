Global Widget LLC, the manufacturer and distributor behind the powerhouse CBD product lines, Hemp Bombs, Nature’s Script and Pure Paws Hemp, announces its CBD University Podcast. Now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, SoundCloud and other national platforms, the podcast is a one-stop shop for all CBD information and education for you and your staff. The latest topics, news, trends and advice will help you succeed in taking advantage of the growth in the CBD marketplace. Subscribe today, and watch the full video on YouTube.

Global Widget LLC

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/379epSl

Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/33Su8mH

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XphObi

YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Ob8Nyc