Cliff’s Raises Over $12,00 for United Way

With the funds from Cliff's internal fundraising campaign, United Way of the Valley Greater Utica will build stronger communities in the Mohawk Valley through improving education, financial stability, health and access to basic needs.

Cliff’s Local Market and parent company Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. recently presented a $12,379 check to United Way of the Valley Greater Utica, the result of Cliff’s internal fundraising campaign.

Clifford Fuel Co. employs 400 people. Funds were raised primarily through employee contribution.

Stacey Davis of Clifford Fuel Co. presented the check to Carli Sterling of United Way.

Cliff’s Local Market operates convenience stores in the Central New York Region. Cliff’s is owned and operated by Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. Clifford Fuel Co, Inc.’s stores were operated as a franchisee of Nice N Easy for more than 30 years. In June of 2017, Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. re-branded their stores to Cliff’s Local Market to better represent their identity, mission and strong, 55+ year history.