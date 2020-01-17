Parkland to Acquire Western Oil Distributor Kellerstrass

SALT LAKE CITY – Calgary, Alberta-based Parkland Fuel has entered into an acquisition agreement with Kellerstrass Oil Co., a market leading fuel and lubricant business with operations in six U.S. western states.

Kellerstrass announced the deal, which will go through Parkland’s U.S. based subsidiary, Parkland USA. Parkland is one of North America and the Caribbean’s fastest growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products.

Kellerstrass Oil has been in operation since 1948 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City. The company is a leading marketer of fuel, lubricants, coolants and DEF across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Its 90 employees, throughout nine plants and offices, a rail terminal and its transportation logistic division, serve customers in the agriculture, construction, oil and gas, mining, industrial plant, manufacturing, heavy duty fleet and quick lube industries.

“As a family-owned business, we’ve worked hard over the years to deliver fuel and lubricant products safely and reliably through the multiple states we cover,” said Craig Kellerstrass, president of Kellerstrass Oil Co. “Kellerstrass prides itself on exceptional customer service, and this same level of service will continue with Parkland. Chane Kellerstrass will serve in a leadership role with Parkland USA, helping to lead commercial sales within the region.”

John Jardine, vice president and general manager of Parkland USA’s Rockies Regional Operating Center (ROC), said he welcomes the leadership team and the rest of Kellerstrass’ employees into Parkland USA.

“Kellerstrass Oil provides an additional boost of organic growth opportunities that advances our core strategy of leveraging our existing supply and distribution capabilities in the markets we serve,” said Jardine.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, and will be integrated into the Rockies ROC, based in Utah.