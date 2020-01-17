Plant-Based Yogurt

siggi’s has launched its first-ever plant-based recipe, after two years of development and fills key gaps consumers have desired from similar non-dairy products. The recipe contains 10 grams of protein, 8-9 grams of sugar per 5.3-ounce cup, is made with simple, recognizable ingredients and features a thick and creamy texture. Launch flavors include vanilla cinnamon, mixed berries, raspberry and mango. The siggi’s plant-based product line is made with a proprietary blend of coconut, macadamia and pea protein. True to siggi’s long-held commitment to lower sugar and simple ingredients, this innovation contains more protein than sugar in each cup and consumers will find a list of all-natural ingredients that can be easily pronounced.

