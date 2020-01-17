Specialty Packaging

The M&M’S you know and love are getting a new look to encourage people to celebrate, connect and find humor in life’s everyday moments through the voices of the beloved spokescandies. As a part of the M&M’S Messages program, the brand is launching 36 uniquely-themed packages with messages ranging from, “You make mama proud,” to “Congrats on that thing you did,” and “I love being socially awkward with you,” M&M’S has a saying for every person, feeling and occasion. If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to say something to your friend, coworker or loved one, now you can “Let M Say it for You.” Through these specially designed packs, M&M’S continues to create innovative ways for consumers to experience the iconic brand and the distinct personalities of the cast of characters. M&M’S Messages also tap into the social behaviors of the next generation, known for relying on humor to connect with family, friends and colleagues.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com