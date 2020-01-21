LSI Industries Announces Promotions

Commercial lighting and display contractor LSI Industries announced a pair of executive promotions last week.

Mike Prachar has been named chief marketing officer. Prachar will be responsible for LSI’s commercial marketing, product management, technical design services, and communications and public relations functions. He will report to Jim Clark, president and CEO of LSI Industries.

Brian Vincent has been named chief support officer. Vincent will be responsible for sourcing, purchasing, quality and facilities, and he will be managing a portion of LSI’s customer service organization.

“The appointments of Mike and Brian further strengthen our leadership team and position LSI well for the future,” said Clark. “I look forward to the many contributions each will make to the company’s success.”

Prachar joined LSI in March of 2019 as vice president, lighting products. Prior to joining the company, he was senior director, global offering management for Honeywell. Prachar has held marketing leadership positions with Milacron, Rexnord Industries, Emerson and Ingersoll Rand. He holds a MBA in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor degree in industrial engineering from Iowa State University.

Vincent joined LSI in August of 2019 as a process leadership consultant at the company’s Blue Ash, Ohio, manufacturing plant. Prior to joining LSI, he was vice president of global operations for the Armor Group. Vincent has held operations leadership positions for Nilpeter USA, R.A. Jones & Company and Cincinnati Microwave. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati, LSI Industries is a leading producer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions, employing 1,200 people at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters and international subsidiaries.

More information about LSI is available at www.lsi-industries.com.