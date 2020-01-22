Hunt Brothers Pizza announced the return of Buffalo Chicken Pizza as a limited-time offer (LTO) this winter. Beginning Jan. 20, the consumer favorite, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, will be available to Hunt Brothers Pizza store partners while supplies last. Originally debuting in 2008, Buffalo Chicken Pizza is made on Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust, topped with a mixture of Buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and Monterey jack cheeses, a generous serving of all-natural chicken breast, and finished with the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. Buffalo Chicken Pizza offers both grab-and-go and made-to-order sales opportunities for its store partners. Providing consumers with the option of a large 12˝ whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12˝ pizza).

