Irving Oil Introduces ‘The Irving at Pembroke’

Irving Oil will celebrate this week’s opening in Pembroke, Mass., of its newest convenience store, The Irving at Pembroke, by offering free, fresh-brewed hot coffee for three weeks.

While the new location provides fresh food, quality fuel and clean restrooms, it’s not your typical c-store.

“The Irving goes beyond a traditional convenience store experience,” said Tyler McLaughlin, Irving Oil’s director of retail operations. “We’re thrilled to open our doors and look forward to welcoming both local community members and the traveling public.”

The Irving has been designed specifically to offer optimal and innovative customer experiences. The site brings in elements of a market-style café with freshly prepared comfort food offerings, indoor and outdoor seating areas, self-checkout options and sparkling clean restrooms – all with a refreshing and modern aesthetic.

The convenience store is designed to provide a warm welcome and enriched visitor experience with its heritage-style exterior and contemporary interior, featuring vaulted ceilings, soft colors and plenty of natural light.

“The opening of The Irving represents a significant milestone for our business,” Irving Oil Executive Vice-President Sarah Irving said. “It supports our desire to develop innovative strategies for our growing retail network while continuing to offer the very best customer service.”

The celebratory free hot coffee offer at The Irving continues through Tuesday, Feb. 11. To redeem a free hot coffee, customers can simply stop by the site and say hello. The offer includes one small, hot coffee per customer.

Founded in 1924, Irving Oil operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, along with more than 900 fueling locations and a network of distribution terminals spanning Eastern Canada and New England.