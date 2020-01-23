Parker’s Donates $2,500 to Support Breast Cancer Services

Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia has invested more than $3.1 million into local programs to give vulnerable populations access to breast cancer education, screening, diagnostic and support services.

Parker’s recently donated $2,500 to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, helping the nonprofit organization offer breast cancer screenings, support services and ongoing education to area residents.

Every year, Parker’s donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of pink Breast Cancer Awareness refillable cups to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.

“We are deeply honored to support the exceptional work that Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia does right here in our community,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “At Parker’s, we’re committed to fighting breast cancer and raising awareness about this devastating disease.”

The Susan G. Komen Foundation’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The Coastal Georgia affiliate was founded in 2006 by a group of passionate breast cancer advocates.

Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia serves residents of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties. The affiliate has invested more than $3.1 million into local programs to give vulnerable populations access to breast cancer education, screening, diagnostic and support services. Over the past five years, Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia has provided 8,000 screenings and 2,500 diagnostic services.

“This generous donation from Parker’s employees and customers will allow Komen Coastal Georgia to continue offering screening and diagnostic breast health services for the medically underserved in this area,” said Julie Schwartz, Community Engagement Manager for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership and ongoing support offered by Parker’s and their customers.”

Parker’s gives back to every community where stores are located through its Fueling the Community Program, which donates a portion of the profit of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools.

In addition, the company endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and spearheads an anti-litter campaign in Savannah.

Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker donated $5 million to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University in 2018. The company considers giving back and “paying it forward” to be part of the overall corporate mission.

Founded in 1976, the company has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

With retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market currently underway, Parker’s is on track to become a billion-dollar company. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.