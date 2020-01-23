PFJ Announces Name Change to Pilot Company

Pilot’s Flying J is flying away. The food, fuel, repair and retail giant with more than 900 travel centers in North America announced that it’s officially changing its corporate name to Pilot Company.

The introduction of Pilot Company signals a milestone for the business and sets the stage for future growth. Pilot Company will serve as an umbrella that captures the total portfolio of the business as it continues to expand its retail and energy operations.

“We have the right strategy and an incredible team of 28,000 people in place to deliver the fuel, products and services our guests and the industry need,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “By uniting our brands and divisions under one umbrella – Pilot Company – we are positioned for continued success as one team, working together to grow our business and provide a great experience at our growing network of stores.”

The company said it will create synergy across its growing family of brands and services. The update also helps team members who work across the company’s expanding number of travel center brands and energy division to operate as one team working together to achieve success.

“The work our team has put into our 60-plus year legacy has prepared us for what’s ahead as we set out to advance our next phase of growth,” said Haslam. “We are an innovative company that is the leader in the supply and distribution of fuel in North America. As the industry evolves, it’s important that we do as well.”

Haslam noted that the company must continue to expand its business and develop more capabilities that enhance its service to its team members and guests.

The company will introduce a new logo with a nod to the company’s legacy. It will symbolize the first Pilot gas station, recognizing the significance of its strong history as the company evolves moving forward.

What sets Pilot Company apart from traditional c-stores is its professional over-the-road driver customer base. Serving that core consumer, in addition to auto and RV travelers, demands additional product offerings like expanded retail merchandise, overnight parking, shower facilities and mechanical service.

“Our longstanding history and commitment to the trucking industry will remain a core focus of Pilot Company as we continue to expand both our travel center business and our energy division,” Haslam said.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company is ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies.

Pilot Company’s family of brands works together across all areas of the business to supply the fuel, resources and services its customers and guests need to keep commerce moving. It supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its retail and fueling locations provide travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Company travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants; 73,000 truck parking spaces; 5,200 deluxe showers; 6,200 diesel lanes; and 35 Truck Care service centers.

The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables, and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.