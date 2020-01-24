Everything Bagel Snack

Bada Bean Bada Boom puts a twist on celebrating National Bagel Day this year with the launch of Everything Bagel bean snack. In the form of a crunchy on-the-go snack, Everything Bagel captures the taste of a freshly baked New York bagel with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and a pinch of salt in every bite. Exclusively online, Everything Bagel is available in one-ounce single-serving (SRP $1.99) and three-ounce resealable snack bags (SRP $3.99). Bada Bean snacks are roasted broad bean snacks made with simple ingredients: broad beans (aka fava beans), a touch of sunflower oil and seasonings. The brand is 100% vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Each one-ounce serving packs six to seven grams of plant-based protein and three to four grams of fiber, making them ideal low-carb snacks and meal toppers.

