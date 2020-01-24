Valentine’s Day Tins

These funny and sarcastic heart tins are sure to be a conversation piece. Choose from Love Bites, with six different witty messages, or a Naughty or Nice Spinning Heart Tin. Each Spinning Heart Tin has a blank space where you can write your own message, with a dry erase marker included. You can spin for TV & Chill to more mischievous messages on the Naughty Tin, and Hug Me or other charming messages on the Nice Tin. Each contains 1.76 ounces of Sixlets, candy-coated chocolate-flavored candy. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $6.99. Ships two, six-count displays per case

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com