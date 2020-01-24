VERC Enterprises Expands With Two Central Massachusetts Stores

The company now operates 33 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

VERC Enterprises announced the opening of two new locations in Athol and in Bellingham, Mass.

The Athol location will be the second largest store in their chain, a full service, 5,000 square foot store, located at 1271 Templeton Road, Athol, Mass., to be known as VERC Athol Mobil.

CEO Leo Vercollone said that this a first-to-industry, new construction that has never previously housed a gasoline station or convenience store.

VERC is leasing the property. Highlights of the new location will include a Dunkin Donuts drive-through, sales of beer and wine, and a diesel truck aisle at the pumps. VERC’s Megan Newcomb will serve as the Athol location’s Team Leader.

VERC further expand with the opening of a new location in Bellingham (their second in that community). This is a unique addition to the VERC family in that it is their first Shell station.

VERC Bellingham Shell, located at 18 N. Main Street, previously housed a Citgo station that was torn down. Paul Williams will be the Team Leader. It will serve as a convenience store and gasoline station.

“This brings our total count of stores to 33, and we’re not finished yet,” said Vercollone. “We are excited about so many things with this expansion. This is our first shell location for one thing, and of course we are delighted at the reception we’ve received from our new communities.”

With locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, VERC Enterprises began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, Mass. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s president.

With nearly 400 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and has more than 20% of its workforces comprised of IDD citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated.