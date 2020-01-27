Stewart’s Shops Asks Customers to Name New Ice Cream Flavors

Stewart’s customers can help name new spring ice cream flavors in social media contest.

Stewart’s Shops is welcoming customers to assist it in naming three new limited-edition ice cream flavors.

The new spring ice cream flavors are set to roll out to Stewart’s Shops soon — once customers and social media followers help Stewart’s name the flavors.

Now through mid-February customers can suggest their favorite flavor names by going to Stewart’s Facebook page and finding the pinned post right at the top of the page. Then they can leave their flavor name in the comments.

Stewart’s is giving customers a bit of help focusing their ice cream names by sharing a list of ingredients. Its first flavor includes a chocolate base, baked cheesecake pieces and baked brownie pieces.

“This naming game is just for fun! There are no prizes other than bragging rights!” Stewart’s website noted.

Winning names will be posted on Stewart’s website and social media pages.