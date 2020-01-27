Sugar-Free Soda

MTN DEW introduces MTN DEW Zero Sugar, a new product that offers all the bold charge and flavor of the original MTN DEW, now without any sugar. MTN DEW Zero Sugar is for fans who love the exhilarating taste of DEW and anyone who enjoys carbonated beverages. MTN DEW Zero Sugar is the answer for adventurous consumers looking for less sugar and more action. Curated for those who thrive on the thrill of putting their passion into action, the marquee addition to the PepsiCo portfolio is just as good as the original — and maybe, even better. MTN DEW Zero Sugar is available in 20-ounce bottles, two-liter bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

