Sourdough Doughnut Mix

Dawn Foods’ new sourdough donut mix is a mashup of sourdough bread and a yeast-raised doughnut that creates a buttery sourdough flavor with a soft, light and airy texture for a deliciously unique doughnut experience. Following on Dawn’s 100-year legacy, this versatile doughnut mix allows bakers to create a wide array of unique, on-trend offerings to help grow their business and stand out amongst the competition. The mix can be used in both sweet and savory offerings — such as sourdough jelly doughnuts, glazed sourdough sweet rolls and honey butter-fried chicken sandwich rolls — providing bakers with versatility and myriad ways to innovate their menu offerings.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

www.dawnfoods.com