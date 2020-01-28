LSI Industries has introduced a new line of universal poles for renovation and replacement applications. The new products feature slotted holes on the base plate that can accommodate virtually every anchor bolt pattern in the marketplace. This allows facility managers to reuse their existing anchor bolts with new LSI poles, regardless of the current bolt pattern or original pole supplier. This flexibility can eliminate the need to set new anchor bolts in concrete — reducing material and labor costs while accelerating installation times. The new feature also gives customers additional pole choices and pricing options. LSI’s new universal replacement poles are made of steel and available in square, round and round-tapered styles. They are manufactured in America and can be shipped within 10 days after an order is placed. Each pole is coated with DuraGrip to prevent corrosion and comes with a five-year warranty — which can be extended to seven years when the DuraGrip Plus Protection System is purchased.

LSI Industries Inc.

www.lsi-industries.com