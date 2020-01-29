7-Eleven Debuts Exclusive Energy Drink Slurpee

Available at participating 7‑Eleven, Stripes and Aplus stores while supplies last, Quake Energy Berry Blast contains B vitamins and electrolytes and is energized with 69 milligrams of caffeine.

Just a few months after introducing Quake, its private brand performance energy drink, 7-Eleven announced that it is adding an exclusive, new Slurpee flavor: Quake Energy Berry Blast.

Available at participating 7‑Eleven, Stripes and Aplus stores while supplies last, the new Slurpee contains B vitamins and electrolytes and is energized with 69 milligrams of caffeine. A 12-ounce serving of the snow-white frozen beverage contains 1 gram of sugar.

“7‑Eleven’s recent private brand successes have crossed almost every beverage category from energy and sports drinks to cold-pressed juice, ready-to-drink tea and award-winning wine,” said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “When Quake became an instant hit last summer, Slurpee lovers immediately recognized its potential as a Slurpee flavor. Our beverage team has taken that idea and created a great product our Slurpee fans will love.”

The energy drink category continues to grow with annual sales of $13.9 billion in 2019, with almost 75% of that being sold in convenience stores, according to IRI. Much of that growth is attributed to the increase in functional or performance energy drinks.

The 7‑Eleven private brand team benchmarks all its new food and beverage creations against the best national brands have to offer. The goal is to create a novel item using only the highest quality ingredients, with unique benefits and flavor combinations that aren’t available anywhere else.

In addition to Berry Blast, Quake energy drinks are available in: Original, Orange Fusion and Tropical Lemon flavors.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses 70,000 stores in 17 countries.