Del Monte Pineapple Tags Highlight Sustainability Efforts

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. announced that, beginning this month, each Del Monte Gold pineapple will feature a new product tag displaying one of six Del Monte Fresh sustainability facts.

These facts include statistics surrounding wildlife preservation, recycling initiatives, responsible growth and scholarship programs in local farming communities.

With this new initiative, Del Monte Fresh Produce intends to engage directly with its consumers, ensuring those purchasing its pineapples and other Del Monte branded fresh products know they are doing so from an organization committed to building a sustainable future.

“We are proud of our ongoing sustainability efforts and our commitment to secure a better world tomorrow,” said Dennis Christou, Vice President Marketing, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. “Sustainability is ingrained in our company values. We not only strive to conduct our business in ethical, socially responsible and transparent ways due to our respect for our employees and the communities they live in, but we want our consumers to feel good about the food they are eating when enjoying Del Monte Fresh products.”

The six sustainability facts that will be featured on the tags are:

In Kenya, our protected waterway supports a thriving population of more than 95 hippopotamuses.

Del Monte Fresh Produce awarded 640 merit-based scholarships to children in the Central American communities surrounding our farms in 2017.

Since 1995, Del Monte Fresh Produce has recycled more than 30,000 tons of plastic used on our banana farms.

Over 1,000 species call our El Tigre Forest Reserve home.

Since redesigning our pineapple boxes in 2000, we’ve saved over 160,000 tons of paper.

Over 90% of our pineapples are grown on farms that are certified ‘sustainably grown.’

In addition, as a part of its ongoing efforts since implementing its sustainability program eight years ago, Del Monte Fresh is responsible for the planting of over 700 thousand trees in three years, executing clean water projects that brought convenient and safe access to clean drinking water to thousands of people in Kenya and the Philippines, and exceeding its 10-year target for reduction of energy consumption by 20%.

Del Monte Fresh Produce’s recently released Sustainability Report outlines considerable progress in traceability, packaging, agrichemical use, infrastructure development, wellness initiatives, wastewater treatment and a myriad of other sustainability programs.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. markets and distributes high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables in North America under the Del Monte brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. Del Monte Fresh N.A. Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.