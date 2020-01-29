Parker’s Appoints Director of Facilities and Maintenance

Industry veteran Thomas Myrvold is responsible for managing the maintenance and repair of all 64 Parker's convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s recently hired Thomas Myrvold as the company’s Director of Facilities and Maintenance.

In his new position, Myrvold is responsible for managing the maintenance and repair of all 64 Parker’s convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina, in accordance with the highest and most efficient standards.

Myrvold brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his position at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, he served as a Facility Support Supervisor at QuikTrip, where he was responsible for maintaining 70 store locations and supervising 34 employees.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom to Parker’s and are confident he will help us take our commitment to excellence to an even higher standard,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “He understands the importance of keeping every store in Georgia and South Carolina in exceptional condition in order to meet the needs of our customers.”

During his tenure with QuikTrip, Myrvold also worked as a Facility Support Manager, Facility Support General Craftsman and Equipment Technician and Store Manager.

Originally from Canton, Ga., he earned an associate degree from Hennepin County Vocational Technical Institute in Eden Prairie, Minn., and currently resides in Pooler, Ga.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

With retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market currently underway, Parker’s is on track to become a billion-dollar company. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.