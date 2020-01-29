QuickChek Opens New Store in Eatontown, NJ

The store offers the brand's innovative 'Fresh to Go' design, with more than 50% of the store dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items for customers on the go.

Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek celebrated 50 years in Eatontown, N.J., with the opening of its new ‘Fresh to Go’ store.

The 5,496-square-foot store replaces QuickChek’s existing legacy store, which opened in May 1970.

It offers the brand’s innovative ‘Fresh to Go’ design that meets the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper with more than 50% of the store dedicated to providing freshly prepared food and market items for busy people on the go. The new location will also offer fuel.

As part of the grand opening celebration, QuickChek will donate $0.25 for every sub, sandwich and wrap sold in the store through Feb. 20 to the Eatontown Baseball Little League.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Eatontown community for 50 years and we’re excited to open our newest store here,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. “We want to continue to make a difference in people’s everyday lives and make your life easier with the fresh products and services you want, whether it’s a freshly-prepared sub, our guaranteed fresh-brewed coffee, or fuel, and get you on your way fast.”

New store design and innovation features include:

Open-concept layout featuring earth tone colors, cleaner sight lines and spacious stand-alone food displays with consumer-friendly expansive aisles

Chef-crafted, custom-made subs featuring more meat and more proteins served on bakery-fresh ciabatta bread, while emphasizing seasonal flavors

Extensive display of freshly-made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items

Large stand-alone soup station offering a daily rotation of freshly-prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups

A wide selection of healthy baked snacks and fresh cut fruit perfect for snacking any time

Fresh QuickChek baked goods made in-store

Indoor seating for 10 people and outdoor seating for eight

Phone and laptop charging stations and free WiFi

No-fee ATMs

Six gas pumps and 12 fueling positions

51 parking spaces

The new store will be open 24 hours a day.

QuickChek’s new mobile app features improved mobile ordering including the ability to create an account to easily place and re-order favorite meals, receive offers for deals on food and beverages, and earn Power Perks to qualify for free coffee.

Consumers can enjoy additional convenience and savings at any of the company’s 160 store locations throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island by downloading the QuickChek mobile app.