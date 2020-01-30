Marathon Petroleum Reports Full-Year and Q4 Results

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) recently reported its full-year and fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $443 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $951 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth-quarter 2019 results include a pre-tax charge of $1.2 billion primarily related to a midstream goodwill impairment related to MPLX LP.

Adjusted net income was $1.0 billion, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.7 billion, or $2.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

MPC returned $409 million of capital to shareholders during the fourth quarter and $3.3 billion for the full year 2019, including $2.0 billion of share repurchases. In addition, the company announced a 9.4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share.

Gary Heminger, chairman and CEO, said the following in a statement:

“This quarter demonstrated our continued ability to execute across all segments and capture incremental synergies at an accelerated pace. In refining, we continued our focus on margin enhancement opportunities and progressed several projects including completion of the first phase of the Garyville coker expansion project. Our commercial team optimized crude sourcing and product placement opportunities across all regions of our business. The team’s commitment to execution enabled us to achieve 94% utilization and strong capture of 105% for the quarter. Across the retail footprint, our team converted over 700 stores since the combination, positioning us to capture merchandise growth and synergy opportunities. And within midstream, we advanced several long-haul pipeline projects that are key to the development of our integrated Permian-to-Gulf Coast logistics system and are expected to generate returns that meaningfully exceed our hurdle rates.

“As we look into 2020, we are optimistic about the prospects for our business. With continuous progress of high-grading our midstream project backlog, MPLX is targeting positive free cash flow, after capital investments and distributions, in 2021. We are progressing the Speedway separation while continuing to identify opportunities to grow merchandise margins through store conversions and remodels. In refining, we have made significant enhancements in the operations and reliability of the assets we acquired. And we continue to believe that the configuration and upgrading capacity at our coastal refineries positions us well to capture the market opportunities that are expected to arise from implementation of IMO 2020 regulations.”

The full report can be found here.