QuikTrip to Host Nascar Pit Party

Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers Bubba Wallace and NASCAR legend Kyle Petty will make appearances, signing autographs and taking photos with fans ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race weekend in mid-March.

QuikTrip (QT) announced that it will host a Pit Party event for NASCAR fans in the greater Atlanta metro area.

The free, family friendly event is taking place Saturday, Feb. 1, at a Marietta QT store to kick off the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race weekend in mid-March.

QT’s Pit Party will offer a variety of family friendly activities and entertainment throughout the day. Coca-Cola’s show car will be on-site, and the company will feature its interactive race simulator where fans can enjoy a NASCAR driver’s seat experience.

QT will offer a variety of entertainment options, including: a prize wheel with giveaways; a raffle to benefit Folds of Honor, featuring an autographed mini Coca-Cola racing hoodie grand prize, a DJ, face painter, balloon artist, inflatable slide and free food sampling from QT Kitchens throughout the day.

For customers who enter, QT and Coca-Cola will be giving away six grand prizes of rides with Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers at AMS during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race weekend (must be 18 years or older to enter). This exclusive experience will let winners sit alongside a Coca-Cola Racing Family driver in a Chevrolet pace car and take a spin around the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We look forward to hosting another exciting Pit Party event with Atlanta NASCAR fans ahead of this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race in March, and are eager to show fans how they can honor and support our military members with our partner Folds of Honor,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker. “We have lots of fun activities, giveaways and prizes planned for this Pit Party and we encourage the community to join us for the event to get a preview of what’s to come with another exciting Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race this year.”

QT’s Pit Party will take place at 825 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, Ga., at the corner of Sandy Plains Road and Canton Road. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. QT invites the community to attend this free event.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800+ stores in 11 states.

QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With over 21,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service.