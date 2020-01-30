The 2020 Social Media Awards

From TikTok to chatbots, 2020 is shaking up social media trends. CStore Decisions outlines must-know best practices for the year ahead and recognizes c-stores winning with social media and mobile apps.

CStore Decisions, for the eighth consecutive year, is recognizing convenience store chains leading the way on social media and mobile commerce. As customers ring in 2020, they’ll be posting to social media platforms, but the platforms themselves are evolving, and younger generations are forging their own paths in the social media landscape. This leaves convenience store retailers with new questions and considerations when determining how to focus their efforts in the new year.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 8 to Feb. 7, 2019, found social media adoption growth has been slowing in general. The number of adults who report using FB, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Twitter are on par with 2016 numbers.

But what platforms should c-store retailers use, and what best practices should they implement to stand out in the year ahead?

Click here to download your copy of the Social Media Awards and trend report.