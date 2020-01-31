Amazon Go to Offer Hot Food at San Francisco Location

The store in San Francisco's Financial District is currently closed for renovation but will soon offer hot food, espresso and fountain sodas.

An Amazon Go store in San Francisco’s Financial District will soon offer hot food, espresso and fountain sodas.

The store is currently closed for renovation, only 16 months after it originally opened.

Amazon will require additional permissions from the city officials for the new offerings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The company reportedly filed for a Department of Health review on Jan. 21.

In a statement sent to Eater San Francisco, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the closure, saying “our Amazon Go store at California & Battery is temporarily closed for renovations to add seating as well as new selection for our customers, including drip coffee, espresso, fountain beverages, and hot foods. The store will reopen in the spring.”

A Chicago store is also closed for renovation, its website shows. It’s unclear whether Amazon plans to expand the menu here as well.

The move is sign of Amazon’s growing interest in the foodservice. The company has four other Amazon Go stores in San Francisco and purchased Whole Foods in 2017.

Meanwhile, according to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is also working to allow customers to connect their credit card information to their hands, so that they can scan for purchases with their palms at checkout areas in physical stores.