Ice Cream Sundae

Serendipity Brands announces two new additions to their sweet product lineup: super-premium ice cream cakes and Serendipity Sundae cups. This is the first of many novelty product line expansions. The new Serendipity Sundae cups are ready to eat, with a soft consistency that can be enjoyed right out of the freezer. Four flavor options include iconic favorites Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and Birthday Cake, while new flavors Cookie Dough and Salted Caramel make their Serendipity debut. An individual Serendipity Sundae has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99.

