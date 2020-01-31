Registration Opens for the 2020 YEO Conference

As the convenience store and petroleum industry continues to evolve, training the leaders of tomorrow is more important than ever. That’s the driving force behind the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO).

This growing group of emerging industry leaders is keenly focused on education and networking with other next-generation executives who are facing similar challenges in the competitive convenience store industry — something that will be on full display at the 2020 YEO Conference in Nashville from May 4-6.

YEO’s mission is to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through education and networking. The seventh annual YEO Conference will continue this mission to help foster superior leadership skills.

“We have put together an outstanding agenda and steering committee that will guide conference content toward real-world retail experiences,” said Jeremie Myhren, YEO Board chairman and chief information officer for Rockford, Ill.-based Road Ranger. “All members of the committee are immersed in the convenience store business, and they will help ensure that the conference covers the pressing issues retailers are facing today and can expect to face in the future. This is the premier industry conference for young leaders.”

Preparing Leaders for Tomorrow

This is not an easy industry for young professionals. In addition to learning the business, they are faced with other daunting challenges such as learning to negotiate with vendors, manage employees who can be much older than they are and, perhaps most importantly, make connections with experienced professionals who can help them navigate the rocky terrain.

“This is where YEO is helping c-store chains of all sizes,” said John Lofstock, NAG executive director. “The association provides young executives a platform to demonstrate their leadership abilities and vision for the future.”

The convenience store industry’s young executives and leaders of tomorrow face unique challenges as they grow their businesses in the competitive convenience store market. YEO was formed specifically to address these challenges and help the industry’s next-generation leaders identify solutions with others in their age group.

“We have a focused agenda that will help the leaders of tomorrow shape their businesses and their careers,” said committee chairwoman Stacey Davis, marketing manager for Marcy, N.Y.-based Clifford Fuel Co. “This has evolved into a can’t-miss event for next-generation leaders.”

The YEO Conference is open only to retailers who are NAG member companies. Attendees should be 40 and under.

To view the full agenda, register for the conference or join NAG, visit YEOconference.com.