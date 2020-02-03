Parker’s Hires FP&A Analyst

In his new position, John Rhine blends traditional financial reporting and analysis practices with business intelligence technology and develops data-driven financial forecast models.

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s recently hired John Rhine as a Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) Analyst.

In his new position, Rhine blends traditional financial reporting and analysis practices with business intelligence technology and develops data-driven financial forecast models.

He is also responsible for Key Performance Indicators monitoring and Return on Investment analysis for Parker’s projects.

“John is an experienced, battle-tested leader with strong analytical skills as well as exceptional business expertise,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team as an FP&A Analyst and are confident that he will make a positive and immediate impact on our company’s projected growth.”

Rhine is a U.S. Army veteran, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Before joining Parker’s, he served as a Financial Analyst at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in Savannah, Ga., where he built forecasting models, led weekly budget meetings and developed fully automated financial dashboards for senior operations management.

Earlier in his career, Rhine served as a Senior Valuation and Transaction Analyst with Hancock Askew Advisors LLC in Savannah, Ga. and as a Sergeant and Squad Leader with the U.S. Army’s 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment in Savannah, Ga.

Rhine earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from South University in Savannah, Ga., summa cum laude, where he was a four-time President Award Recipient and Dean’s List Recipient and served as President of the South University Business Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He was an active participant in district, state and national-level accounting and finance competitions and won multiple 1st and 2nd place awards.

Born and raised in Fayetteville, Ark., Rhine moved to Savannah, Ga., in 2009 and currently resides in Rincon, Ga.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

With retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market currently underway, Parker’s is on track to become a billion-dollar company. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.