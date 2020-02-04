Enhanced Vitamin Water

Enhanced with 100% of the recommended daily value of Vitamins B3, B5, B6, C and E and the same level of electrolytes as original Propel, new Propel Vitamin Boost is made with no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors, and only 10 calories per 20-ounce bottles. Propel is a fitness water dedicated to helping you get the most out of every workout. Backed by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, its scientifically formulated to help put back what you lose in sweat and keep you properly hydrated.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com